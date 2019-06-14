Education

Pacifica student goes from hardly knowing English to Valedictorian

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 10:51 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:58 PM PDT

Pacifica student graduates top of her class after fleeing from Mexico

OXNARD, Calif. - A Pacifica High School student left Mexico when she was 15 years old and came to American without any friends or knowing the English language well.

Now, that student is graduating at the top of her class as Valedictorian.

Angeles Montalvo took one final walk around campus before graduation day at Pacifica High School in Oxnard. She is graduating top of her class as one of eleven valedictorians. But how she got here wasn't easy.

"At the beginning it was hard," said Montalvo.

When Angeles was 15, her family decided to pack their things and leave Mexico after a violent incident.

"My dad was kidnapped and after that he was really scared to go out, so our lives changed completely," said Montalvo. "The company that he worked for offered him an opportunity to work here as a manager so my dad saw that as an opportunity to start all over again."

Angeles had to say goodbye to her friends and life as she knew it, including learning a new language as she started her freshman year.

"I thought I was fluent in English, but when I got here I realized I wasn't," said Montalvo. "So I had to start from the bottom. I had to start learning like, ‘Hello my name is' and all the colors, and I felt dumb, but I knew it was going to be good for me."

She enrolled in English Language Development classes and as her English improved, she began to excel academically soon transitioning from ELD to college prep classes. Angeles eventually joined Pacifica's Academy of Business at Pacifica high school.

"I started looking at her grades and I started to notice that consistently she had all A's," said David Ramos, Montalvo's School Counselor. "In a short amount of time, she was basically setting the bar or the rest of her classmates in the academy of business."

She finished all four years of high school with a 4.0 and ranked number one in her class.

"I really never thought I would be able to do something like that," said Montalvo. "I am very proud of myself and my family is too."

"It is very rare for a student newcomer to become a valedictorian," said Ramos. "I have been a high school counselor for 15 years now I have only seen it twice."    

This is only the beginning for Angeles. She has more goals in store as she continues to build her American dream.

"I don't know how my life would have been, maybe I wouldn't have been able to go to college, so I really feel like it was a blessing to come here," said Montalvo.

