Family of Cal Poly student killed in crash donates $50k to student voter registration

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A public outreach meeting that was held at Arroyo Grande Hospital Annex to discuss solutions to fix El Campo and Hwy 101 dangerous intersection. ( Naja Hill/KEYT)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A public outreach meeting that was held at Arroyo Grande Hospital Annex to discuss solutions to fix El Campo and Hwy 101 dangerous intersection. ( Naja Hill/KEYT)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The family of Jordan Grant, the Cal Poly freshman who was killed at the dangerous El Campo Road and Highway 101 intersection last year, made a major donation to a Cal Poly organization.

The grant family donated $50,000 to Associated Students, Inc. Cal Poly to fund student voter registration and civic engagement efforts.

Grant was killed while riding his motorcycle in October. His family worked tirelessly within the community to advocate for improvements at the intersection. Construction at the intersection to improve safety began this week.

While trying to drum up support for safety improvements at the intersection where their son lost his life, the Grant family urged students and members of the community to register to vote in Jordan's memory.

The Grant family decided to donate to the ASI to increased voter registration and civic engagement after seeing Cal Poly win the Secretary of State Ballot Bowl Competition for registering the most student voters.

“ASI is incredibly grateful to be receiving this donation to further our civic engagement efforts for the campus, all of which will honor Jordan's life,” ASI President Jasmin Fashami said. “His legacy will continue to live on through this funding, especially as we emphasize the importance of registering to vote and participating in the democratic process."

ASI is developing a plan to utilize the funds and hold voter registration events. Plans will be finalized by this summer.

“This was one way we could give back to Cal Poly, share Jordan’s story, ask people to register to vote, and then go vote in honor of Jordan,” James Grant, Jordan's father said. “He can’t, but maybe his story will remind each of us to treasure the rights and responsibilities we have — to make a difference while we are here for the Cal Poly community. And when you vote, you make a difference.”

For more information about ASI, contact Public Relations, Communications, and Marketing Coordinator Dora Mountain at 805-756-2211.