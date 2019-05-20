Education

Chumash Tribe to match donations for Cabrillo High School aquarium project

Will match up to $25,000

Posted: May 20, 2019 04:15 PM PDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 04:15 PM PDT

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation has committed to match up to $25,000 to help pay for upgrades at Lompoc's Cabrillo High School Aquarium. 

The funds will be used to install a new touch tank and upgrade existing infrastructure at the facility. 

The 5,000-square-foot aquarium has more than 30 tanks and attracts more than 7,000 visitors every year. When it began, the aquarium was housed in a single classroom.

Students in six classes operate the Cabrillo High Aquarium as part of the curriculum. 

“We have about 200 students running the Aquarium, and that includes cleaning tanks, taking care of marine life, planning tours, conducting tours, producing artwork and working in sales,” science teacher Greg Eisen, the facility’s director said. “The students take a lot of pride and ownership in the program to make it excellent, and we have a lot of students here who want to be a part of that excellence.”

Cabrillo High Aquarium’s Interactive Tidepool Project will install a state-of-the-art touch tank that will portray coastal habitats in a way that’s accessible for visitors of all ages and abilities, while also updating the Aquarium’s filtration system.

“Through this grant, anyone who now donates to our project will see their contribution matched dollar for dollar by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, up to $25,000. This will get us closer to our fundraising goal and help us, ultimately, continue to inspire others to take care of the ocean and our coastal resources,” Eisen said.

To learn more about the Cabrillo High Aquarium or make a donation to its Interactive Tidepool Project, visit their website.

