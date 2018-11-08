Education

Cabrillo High School shop students build Cop Cart

Vehicle to be used by School Resource Deputy

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 07:50 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 08:11 PM PST

Cabrillo High School students build Cop Cart for campus School Resource Officer

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy assigned to Cabrillo High School as School Resource Officer now has greater mobility to keep the campus safe, thanks to the work of students.

A campus Cop Cart was designed and built by students in Cabrillo High's auto shop, the students modifying a former golf cart and turned it into a battery-powered public safety vehicle complete with flashing lights and a very loud horn.

"It just gives me the ability to interact with the students on a quicker basis", said School Resource Officer Deputy Dennis Thomas, "if I need to get from one side of the campus to the other, it gives me that ability to get there in a quick fashion."

"I think it's amazing" said Cabrillo High senior Tyler Burch who worked on the Cop Cart, "it was a great opportunity, it was more like we came together and we were like let's do this."

"I think it's awesome, my own opinion, I think it's amazing", added Cabrillo High junior Anthony Barajas who also worked on the Cop Cart in auto shop, "put a lot of time and effort into it and I think all of us did a good a job."

The Cop Cart is the result of the Cabrillo High auto shop students showing school pride, hard work and determination to do something constructive for the greater good of their campus community.

"Anytime we can take young people, young students and get them interacting with law enforcement on a positive note, we succeed", Deputy Thomas said.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Top 10 stand-up comedians of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Image

Top 10 stand-up comedians of all time

America's most popular dog, cat names
Win McNamee/Getty Images

America's most popular dog, cat names

TWA Hotel opens at JFK
Getty Images

TWA Hotel opens at JFK

Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16

Top 10 Pop songs of 2018
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Top 10 Pop songs of 2018

On this day: May 15
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

On this day: May 15

America's 25 fittest cities
iStock/JordiDelgado

America's 25 fittest cities

Highest-paid models of 2018
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Hudson Yards

Highest-paid models of 2018

Photos reveal children sleeping on ground at border station
Provided by Source to CNN

Photos reveal children sleeping on ground at border station

'Seinfeld' stars after 'Seinfeld'
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for NEON

'Seinfeld' stars after 'Seinfeld'

On this day: May 14
David Buchan/Getty Images

On this day: May 14

Best, worst states to be a police officer
iStock/amphotora

Best, worst states to be a police officer

On this day: May 13
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

On this day: May 13

14 smart ways to start every work day
iStock/pidjoe

14 smart ways to start every work day

Greatest R&B artists of all time
RCA Victor Records via Wikimedia Commons

Greatest R&B artists of all time