Arroyo Grande High School readies to hold graduation in temporary venue

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The Arroyo Grande High School Class of 2019 graduation ceremony is going to be one to remember.

Delayed renovations to Doug Hitchen Stadium have forced commencement away from the traditional site.

Several weeks ago, Lucia Mar Unified School District announced graduation would be moved to a temporary venue on the school's junior varsity baseball field.

"It's definitely different," said senior Karly Pinkerton on Thursday morning after graduation rehearsal. "I'm actually pleasantly surprised. We were a little in the dark until about right now on how this was going to look and what going to go on."

The new set-up is dramatically different than the one normally used in the stadium.

"It's kind of concert style, so we're a little bit more included with the parents," Pinkerton said. "The parents aren't as far away, so they can actually see their kids and enjoy being close to them. Pictures are going to be way better."

When the decision about the change was announced, many in the community were concerned about seating, but it appears the temporary venue should be able to accommodate the nearly 4,000 people that are expected to attend.

"Any time you've done something a certain way for 50, 60-plus years, to change it, obviously causes some anxiety and concerns," said Arroyo Grande principal Dan Neff. "(The District) didn't have a lot of time to pull off a very big event and it was a lot of work, so between my staff, district staff, our facilities guys, it's been absolutely tremendous to pull this all together."

As for the stadium, people at graduation will be able to see the renovations up-close-and-personal. 

Doug Hitchen Stadium is located adjacent to the ceremony location.

"When they see it, they'll see that it's very much under construction," Neff said. "Everything torn up, trenching, doing all the work they need to do, as part of the project to redo the field and track and bleachers and all that staff."

While there is quite a bit of work that remains, Neff said the plan is to have the stadium open by the start of the upcoming 2019-20 school year.

"We're hoping it will be pretty darn close," Neff said. "As can happen with any large-scale small-scale construction, things can come up, but we are still hopeful it will be pretty close to ready to go when we get back here in August." 

With completion still months away, all the attention on Thursday was on the 468 graduates that are getting to take part in a one-of-a-kind event that will never happen again.

"We will be that class that will be the only ones that don't get to graduate on the field," said Pinkerton said. "Our class is also very unique in itself, so it's kind of fun we get a unique graduation to match how we've been throughout high school."

A school ready to give them an experience they'll never forget.

"I think we're all ready for the next stage of our lives," Pinkerton said. "We've loved Arroyo Grande. I've loved this school and I'm definitely going to miss it, but I think we're all ready to take that next step, college or careers ahead of us and we're all really excited!"
 

