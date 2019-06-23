News

Education First to host teens from around the world this summer

Host families needed in Ventura County

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 09:25 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 09:27 PM PDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Students from around the world will learn about life in California this summer.

Education First is looking for families in Ventura County to host students this June and July.

They will be hosting students from Spain, Russia, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

Most of the teens will arrive June 27.

Students will stay between two and four weeks.

During the week they attend school and take field trips.

Host children are also welcome to go on field trips.

On weekends host families are welcome to spend time with them.

For more information visit heather.behrens@efehp.org or https://www.ef.com/ehp

 

