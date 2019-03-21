Proposed sales tax measure voted down as Lompoc faces $3.6 million budget shortfall

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc is $3.6 million dollars in the red and that’s without any new expenditures like the continued patrolling and cleanup of the riverbed.

A budget showdown is brewing as terms like cuts, taxes and quality of life were tossed around in a heated exchange at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Lompoc’s Mayor says it’s unfair to the community to not even have a discussion about a sales tax, which she calls a reasonable approach. This comes after the council voted against introducing a potential new tax measure in a split vote.

Lompoc City Manager, Jim Throop, says there’s a couple ways to get out of a deficit, either make cuts or raise some kind of revenue. “Which would most likely be a sales tax of about 1%,” he said.

Throop says that boils down to .34 cents a day. “It would be about $123 per household per year increase,” he adds.

Despite City Finance recommendations to close the gap and leave it up to the voters, Councilman Jim Mosby spearheaded a motion to kill the sales tax proposal.

“City hall needs to make sure they tighten their belts as much as they can and check themselves first before we start taking money from the public,” said Mosby, Lompoc City Councilman.

So now, each department is tasked with figuring out what an 8.7% reduction truly looks like.

“With the police department, how would you cut $810,000? Fire, how would you cut out $505,000 and it just goes down the list,” said Throop, Lompoc City Manager.

Mosby says per capita income is down but revenue is going up, pointing to the cannabis industry.

“It could bring upwards to 1,000 new jobs to town so whatever we do needs to be sustainable. New income to the city needs to be sustainable, new taxes aren’t because the people only have so much money,” said Mosby.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne is frustrated, she says cuts will not solve Lompoc’s long term budget woes.

“This isn’t going to go away. The reason for the debt, which every community is experiencing in the state of California is that Cal-Pers debt. We have to pay it no matter what,” said Osborne, Lompoc City Mayor.

Osborne says those other communities have resolved similar issues with a sales tax measure stopping the finger pointing between departments.

“I think it’s really important that we keep the discussion going, we better understand amongst ourselves, amongst the council, what that tax measure would look like, how it would be utilized, when we could put on the ballot,” said Osborne.

For the newly elected mayor, that entails educating the community on the value of investing in ourselves.

“We’ll have to close parks. We’ll have to close the library and we’ll lose public safety personnel to other communities around us that have instituted those tax measures that are hiring and are paying better,” said Osborne.

There is another idea on the table to increase the city’s hotel T.O.T tax from it’s current 10 to 12 percent, Throop says most neighboring cities are at 12 to 14 percent.

Both Throop and Osborne encourage as much community involvement as possible during these discussions.

There will be another budget meeting on April 17th at 6:30 p.m.