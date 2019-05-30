How Lompoc's proposed $3.5 million in cuts could impact the community

How Lompocs proposed -35 million in...

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc City Council majority just advanced a budget proposal that makes over $3.5 million in cuts to public safety and city positions and still leaves behind a growing deficit.

Proponents say the government needs to be fiscally responsible and balance the budget before talking about a sales tax measure.

As the dust settles from Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the grim realities of Lompoc’s budget cuts are becoming clearer.

What will these cuts look like?

The Lompoc Police Department says they’ll be forced from proactive to reactive response. The passed budget proposal holds three vacant officers.

The Lompoc Fire Department could lose a battalion chief and see their overtime severely trimmed.

Firefighters are now talking about longer response times and officials are fearful that economic development could also lag.

“If you came in as a business and you wanted to open a business and it had to go through the Planning Department if we’re down two people that might delay the time it takes to get your business open because we don’t have enough people,” said Jim Throop, Lompoc City Manager.

If you are a new business in town, you would likely turn to the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

They just had their operational budget gutted by 43% - losing $96,000 overnight.

“If you come to a community and there is no chamber of commerce, I think that says something and we don’t want that black mark on the community of Lompoc,” said Amber Wilson, President, and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Wilson says they’ll have to change the structure of what they do every day and may not be able to host events like the Old Town Market in the future.

“I don’t think it’s representative of what the community deserves so I’m really saddened and disheartened for the people of Lompoc and for people coming into the community,” said Wilson.

With the complete elimination of Code Compliance, Lompoc’s City Manager now has to look into the legal ramifications of slashing that oversight.

“Who is responsible for checking the health and safety issues, let alone the nuisance issues? Barking dogs, people call about that, trash in someone’s lot, I don’t know who’s going to do that,” said Throop.

Half of the city’s Planning Department may be removed and transparency is being called into question as the Public Information Officer role could transform into a grant writer.

Throop calls it all an interesting change that citizens will feel.

“If we continue down that path, of holding that many vacant, there’s going to be reductions and services. We’re not going to be able to get to everything as quickly as possible,” said Throop.

As concerns over quality of life and efficiency grow, General Fund reserves continue to shrink.

Those reserve funds currently sit around $2 million and Throop says we should have over $8,000,000.

“With this budget, we’re looking at a $1.8 million deficit per year so waiting until the next budget cycle without doing something, be it reductions or enhancements, would use up the rest of our reserves,” said Throop.

Throop says a date to discuss a potential sales tax measure will be set at the upcoming June 4th City Council Meeting