Drug Take-Back Day collection events planned across the Central Coast Saturday

CNN

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Saturday is Drug Take-Back Day, and several local law enforcement agencies will be collecting expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration teams up with agencies across the country each year so people can drop off pills that they no longer want. It's a free service with no questions asked.

The DEA says Americans turned in more than 937,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites last fall.

Experts say the goal is to help people get rid of medicine that has been sitting in home cabinets, which can end up being misused or abused.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows most prescription drugs that are abused are taken from family and friends.

Experts say throwing medicine in the trash or flushing them down the toilet can also be a safety and health hazard, so the best thing to do is bring medication to a local drop-off area.

There are several locations on the Central Coast:

Santa Maria

DMV Office, 523 S. McClelland Street

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Lompoc

Walmart, 701 W Central Avenue

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

San Luis Obispo

California Highway Patrol Parking Lot, 675 California Boulevard

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Free disposal is also available year-round at all San Luis Obispo County pharmacies.

There are also safe medicine disposal kiosks at 18 locations in Santa Barbara County that are open at all times. For the complete list, click here.