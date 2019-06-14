Driver trapped in wrecked car since Thursday morning rescued

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A driver who fell asleep behind the wheel Thursday morning on Highway 154 has been rescued nearly 24 hours after he crashed.

The California Highway Patrol says the man went off the side of "The Pass" Thursday morning in the eastbound Windy Gap area. His cell phone was dead and he was trapped in his vehicle. For the next 22 or so hours he remained stuck 30 to 40 feet off the roadway. The CHP was contacted Friday morning after the man was able to finally make his way up the steep terrain.

Amazingly, it's believed he only suffered minor injures. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance out of an abundance of caution.

Officers have put an "X" on the vehicle, which is off the roadway. It will be pulled up at a later time.