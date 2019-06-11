Driver killed in rollover crash on Highway 101

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Rollover crash throws debris across lanes of Highway 101 in Goleta . (Adam Reyes/ KEYT )

GOLETA, Calif. - Update 6/10/19 at 9:50 pm

Authorities identified 27-year old Joseph Ordway of Goleta as the man who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 in Goleta Monday.

According to California Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 1:00 a.m. on the southbound US-101 north of Los Carneros Road. Ordway was driving in a black Chevrolet Silverado that drifted into the guardrails before rolling over an unknown number of times. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining major injuries. First responders rushed Ordway to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

It unknown if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision. The crash is currently under investigation.

Original Story

A man was ejected from a truck after it crashed into the center divider on Highway 101 in Goleta.

The crash shut down the freeway at the Los Carneros exit.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning between the Storke and Los Carneros freeway exits. Debris from the crash was "all over" the roadway, according to the CHP incident website.

At least one person was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital... any injuries are not known at this time. No other cars were involved in the crash.

CHP is looking into the cause of the crash. Officers on scene say they don't know if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

Traffic is being redirected by the CHP onto surface streets. They say the freeway should be open around 2:00 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.