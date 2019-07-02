Driver rescued in Morro Bay after car goes into water

One driver was rescued after a car went into the water off Morro Bay. (Photo: Morro Bay Fire)

MORRO BAY, Calif. - First responders in Morro Bay rescued a driver who drove into the water.

It happened Tuesday morning along the Embarcadero near Tidelands Park.

Morro Bay Fire, Police, and the Harbor Department helped rescue the one person in the passenger car.

The driver was not hurt.

Firefighters say the Coast Guard and Harbor Departments are addressing the environmental issues caused by the car going into the bay.

They're working with a tow company to pull the car out of the water.