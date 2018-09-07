Driver flees Oxnard crash scene; License plate among debris

Driver flees Oxnard crash scene

OXNARD, Calif. - A driver fled the scene of a single-car crash Friday morning in Oxnard.

The accident was heard by residents just before 2:30 a.m. along Harbor Boulevard and Wooley Road. But when neighbors ran out to see what happened, the car was gone. Witnesses say they heard it speeding away after the crash. But the gray Nissan involved left behind parts of the car including the license plate.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. License plate found at the scene among debris. (Photo: KEYT)

Debris from the car littered the street along with parts of a tree, power pole and sheared fire hydrant that was shooting water into the air.

Oxnard firefighters arrived at the scene just before 2:40 a.m. and closed Harbor Blvd. where a power line had fallen across the street. The power company will be working on fixing the busted line.

Police are looking for the driver. As of 5 a.m. no injuries were reported.