Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's patrol car

Courtesy: Jason Brock (Facebook Photo)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A DUI arrest was made early Monday morning after a driver crashed into a SLO County Sheriff's patrol car.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday morning near 21st and Riverside streets in Paso Robles.

The driver of a Chevy Colorado Truck hit the Sheriff's patrol car head-on.

Deputies inside the patrol car did not report any injuries. and the driver of the truck was arrested for driving under the influence.

No other injuries were reported, and no other information was immediately available.