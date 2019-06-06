News

Dos Pueblos grad overcomes adversity to graduate

GOLETA, Calif. - Members of the Class of 2019 aren't taking their graduation day foregranted.

Their high school years were impacted by the Thomas Fire, the Montecito Mudslide and a microburst that seriously injured graduate Alyssa Nuno.

Another classmate overcame adversity to the stage in a wheelchair.

His family chose not to say how he was injured, but they were out in force to cheer him on.

"It is heartwarming of course you know Jared suffered a pretty major injury about 3 1/2 years ago and we weren't sure he was even going to be alive, so having him here today and seeing him walk with his class here. There is a not a better feeling in the world for a dad," said Michael Ensign. 

Jared's father Michael is a DP grad, too.

When Jared's little sister Mackenzie Ensign asked him if he had anything to say to friends and family, Jared said, "Stay blessed, stay positive, all of the above. Achieve what you want, greatness is only achieved when you search for it. "

Jared's mother Yvette Ensign said,  "There are no words, I'm so proud of Jared, amazing journey he has led us on, so positive."

Jared's friends stopped to pose for pictures.

Jesus Villafranco Perez, "He'll go far in life he never gave up he's amazing." 

The family celebrated by going out to dinner.


 

