Dog falls off Santa Barbara cliff, needs donations for emergency surgery

Police have not been able to locate the owner

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 12:27 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:29 PM PDT

Dog needs emergency surgery after falling off Santa Barbara cliff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A dog survived after falling off a Santa Barbara cliff and onto 1000 Steps Beach in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says surveillance footage from a neighbor's home shows the dog walking along a chain link fence at the end of Santa Cruz Boulevard around 1 a.m. Thursday. The dog did not have an owner with him. 

The dog then jumped through a hole in the fence to go after something on the other side, falling roughly 80 feet onto the beach below. 

The first people to report seeing the dog initially thought it was dead.

"It wasn't until he started opening his eyes and trying to move around that people realized, ‘Oh, this animal needs our help,'" Detective April Beltran with the Santa Barbara Police Department said.

The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital. He was bloodied and suffered a fractured leg and hip along with a shoulder laceration. 

Police say the body appeared to be well-fed and in good condition, leading to the belief that the dog has an owner. However, that owner has not yet been identified. The dog had no collar or tracking chip.

Beltran saw the dog in the hospital and brought it a stuffed animal.

"That was actually really tough," she said. "He was given pain medicine but you could tell he was still very scared… he was still crying a little bit, I think just trying to tell his little story of what happened. It pulls at your heartstrings quite a bit, especially as a dog person."

She also said its amazing to see the dog survive such a fall.

"He has a pretty amazing will to survive," Beltran said. "He's just this cute little dog but obviously I think that fall would have been tough to live for a human, a dog, anything like that. For him right now, we're just happy he's alive and stable."

The dog will need orthopedic surgery to survive, however. Local organizations including the Santa Barbara Dog Adoption & Welfare Group, K9 Pals Organization and Santa Barbara Animal Center are working together to raise money for the surgery.

The organizations have raised roughly $9,000 but may need more than $10,000. 

Those who wish to help can donate on K-9 Pals' website by clicking 'Donate.'

