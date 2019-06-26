District attorney's Victim Witness Assistance Program offers support in light of Friday's violence

District Attorneys Victim Witness...

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -

In light of Friday's deadly fire and shooting that lead to five deaths in Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness has opened an assistance center.



The center is providing support for residents and anyone affected by Friday's violence at Casa Grande Estates.



O rganizers are working with the district attorney's Victim Witness Assistance Program and the Department of Behavioral Wellness.



C ounseling services and victim witness support are being provided on-site.

T hose affected by the tragedy are encouraged to stop by to receive support for themselves or to help someone else get support.



“T his is a response that we're doing in the victim services field and behavioral wellness to help support emotionally and financially in our community when victims or survivors in such crimes need our assistance,” said Yleana Anda, a victim witness advocate at the assistance center.

