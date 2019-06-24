News

Disabled Veterans Sail Day offers day on the water for wounded warriors

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 10:48 PM PDT

Smooth sailing on Disabled Veterans Sail Day off Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif. - About 45 boat owners took veterans sailing and boating on Sunday.

It is all part of an annual event called Disabled Veterans Sail Day.

The Channel Islands Yacht Club hosts the day organized by Bill Brayton.

It is their way to thank veterans for their service.

Some veterans chose to sail others chose to go on motor boats or electric boats.

Many went out in the ocean for three hours trips.

A Vietnam era helicopter was on display in the parking lot.

Mash-like tents served as a dining hall and they made sure to set a place at the table for those missing in action.

After veterans returned to the Channel Islands Harbor they enjoyed  a barbeque lunch made by the Lions Club with sides made by local volunteers.

Many of guests left with souvenir t-shirts and said they hope to be back next year.

For more information visit, https://ciyc.com
 

