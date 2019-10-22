News

Developer purchases Lompoc's historical Village Inn

LOMPOC, Calif. - A developer has purchased what used to be the historical Village Inn in Lompoc.
The hotel was known as a staple in the late 1960's. 
It's now called the White Oak and sits right off the Pacific Coast Highway.
A perfect spot for tourists to take advantage of the hotel, which is what its new owners are hoping for. 

This news is exciting for an economically depressed Lompoc.
Local real estate agents who brokered the deal hope the hotel will aid the town's financial woes.
The new hotel will be hiring local contractors and plans to make a shabby old hotel into something hip and happening. 

The owners plan to restore it back to a similar decor from the late 60's.
They plan to only hire locals and give residents a much need option for venues.

“This hotel is really going to bring a lot of economic value to the town. They are going to hire local people to do the work so it's going to affect everyone in the area positively,” said Coldwell Banker Select Realty broker Susan Gallacher.

“Having a chance to work on a project like this, being a local knowing what it used to look like, the opportunity is awesome!” said the Head of Maintenance for RCMI, the company that made the purchase.  

The hotel was once known as a main attraction for Vandenberg Air Force Base and space exploration tourism. The city of Lompoc is in talks with Pale Blue Dot Ventures to potentially build a space-themed Epicenter on city-owned property.

The new owners are betting on this venture and hope to see Lompoc become a space attraction once again. 

