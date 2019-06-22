News

Details from neighbors about alleged shooter at Casa Grande Mobile Homes

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 06:50 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 07:01 PM PDT

Details from neighbors about alleged shooter at Casa Grande Mobile Homes

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As officials try to put together the pieces of this gruesome tragedy more details are surfacing.
A neighbor in the mobile park says he knew the alleged suspect.
He said he heard shots and moments later, the shooter approached him.  


"As I was walking the shooter came out with the gun and looked at me and said you better get out of here. I found my one friend laying on the ground outside, and then I walked into the clubhouse and found my other friend shot inside there. Then five minutes after the guy took off, and his house went up in flames," said the Neighbor who know the alleged shooter Ron Cooper.


Two other neighbors I spoke to said they also knew the alleged shooter. 
They claimed he was known to be a troubled alcoholic that was in conflict with the two deceased.
They also said both deceased individuals made complaints to management about him leading to the alleged shooter's eviction notice. 


The neighbors say he was out for revenge. 
Though they did reveal his name but officials have yet to confirm if there is any validity to their claims.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years

On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for BBC America

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'

On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16