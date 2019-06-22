Details from neighbors about alleged shooter at Casa Grande Mobile Homes

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As officials try to put together the pieces of this gruesome tragedy more details are surfacing.

A neighbor in the mobile park says he knew the alleged suspect.

He said he heard shots and moments later, the shooter approached him.



"As I was walking the shooter came out with the gun and looked at me and said you better get out of here. I found my one friend laying on the ground outside, and then I walked into the clubhouse and found my other friend shot inside there. Then five minutes after the guy took off, and his house went up in flames," said the Neighbor who know the alleged shooter Ron Cooper.



Two other neighbors I spoke to said they also knew the alleged shooter.

They claimed he was known to be a troubled alcoholic that was in conflict with the two deceased.

They also said both deceased individuals made complaints to management about him leading to the alleged shooter's eviction notice.



The neighbors say he was out for revenge.

Though they did reveal his name but officials have yet to confirm if there is any validity to their claims.