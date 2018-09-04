SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Democrats and Republicans attended political picnics during Labor Day weekend

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 11:16 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 11:16 PM PDT

Political parties host picnics during Labor Day Weekend

OXNARD, Calif. - Democrats enjoyed a labor day picnic at College Park on Labor Day in Oxnard.

The event hosted by the Central Çoast Labor Council attracted candidates and politicians including Rep. Julia Brownley and State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Republicans held a Labor BBQ and picnic on Sunday in Tucker's Grove Park in Santa Barbara.

Voters got to meet GOP candidates including Justin Fareed who is running for Congress and Mark Meuser who is running for Secretary of State.

 

