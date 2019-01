United Launch Alliance

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.-- - The United Launch Alliance rescheduled a Delta IV Heavy rocket launch for this weekend.

It was originally set to liftoff back in December.

Officials said the rocket will now launch at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday, January 19th at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The rocket will be carrying the NROL-71 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Crews have canceled four prior launch attempts due to technical issues or high winds.