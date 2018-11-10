Dead humpback whale washes up on Oceano Dunes shore

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Scientists performed a necropsy on a beached humpback whale that washed up on the shore of the Oceano Dunes in Grover Beach on Friday. The dead whale was the cause of a very strong bad smell that permeated throughout the area.



“It smells like bad fish and rotten eggs, like something you don't want to eat, ” said Grover Beach resident John Tozzi.



State park rangers suggested that the whale may have washed up to the shore last night. Samples of its blubber where taken in hopes to figure out how healthy it was before it died.



“We were doing level eight data which is essentially measurements of how long this whale is," said Channel Islands Cetacean Research Unit employee Lili Hartounian.



The length of the whale helped discover that the whale was either a baby or a very young adult. Researchers noted that the whale died before it washed up on shore but they are not sure of the cause of death at this time.



They are urging the public to stay away from the whale because as a carcass it could be diseased.

For one neighbor it was a tough sight to see.

"I feel sad because it's an endangered species and I would rather see that species be preserved than to see it die, " said local resident Sahamara Justice .



Officials are waiting to see if the humpback will wash back out to the ocean during high tide. If the high tide does not take it back into the ocean they will move it to a new location.

