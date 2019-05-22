News

Dancers and other artists speak out in hopes of saving cultural venues in Oxnard

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 12:05 AM PDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 12:05 AM PDT

Ballerinas and artist speak out to...

OXNARD, Calif. - Ballerinas and other people packed the Oxnard City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

They are upset about a budget proposal that calls for the closure of the Oxnard Performing Arts & Convention Center, known as PACC.

The Oxnard City Council is also considering the closure of the La Colonia Branch Library and the Carnegie Art Museum.

Adults and teens spoke out in favor of finding ways to keep them open for future generations.

Many of them said the PACC helped enhance their education.

Oxnard rapper Anderson .Paak recently performed a free show at the PACC as way of giving back to his community.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time

Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Mexico City's extreme air pollution, in photos
Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico City's extreme air pollution, in photos

Most popular baby names of 2018

Most popular baby names of 2018

On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Top 10 stand-up comedians of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Image

Top 10 stand-up comedians of all time