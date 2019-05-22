Dancers and other artists speak out in hopes of saving cultural venues in Oxnard

Ballerinas and artist speak out to...

OXNARD, Calif. - Ballerinas and other people packed the Oxnard City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

They are upset about a budget proposal that calls for the closure of the Oxnard Performing Arts & Convention Center, known as PACC.

The Oxnard City Council is also considering the closure of the La Colonia Branch Library and the Carnegie Art Museum.

Adults and teens spoke out in favor of finding ways to keep them open for future generations.

Many of them said the PACC helped enhance their education.

Oxnard rapper Anderson .Paak recently performed a free show at the PACC as way of giving back to his community.