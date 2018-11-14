CSUCI announced cancellation of classes through Thanksgiving holiday due to nearby fires

Flareup find fuel near CSUCI

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Cal State University Channel Islands sent out an emergency notification on Tuesday night saying the University in Camarillo would be closed through Thanksgiving as a safety precaution.

Throughout the day students and residents could see flare-ups above the ridge behind the campus.

Officials said they were not calling for evacuations, but they were suspending classes, however employees are expected to report to work as scheduled.

People who live nearby pulled over to watch the flames.. Jim Owens called it, "a hell of a week."

Students at the almost empty library said they were mourning friends from the Borderline shootings and trying to get school work done while the fire continued to burn nearby.

The John Spoor Broome library at CSUCI is named after a rancher and the flames visible from Campus are burning near his namesake ranch.