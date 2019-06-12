News

Crisis Go pilot program to be rolled out this summer in Santa Barbara Unified School District



Crisis Go pilot program approved by Santa Barbara Unified School Board

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Educaton voted unanimously to give Crisis Go a go.

The pilot program presented by safety coordinator Kelly Moore will be rolled out this summer before school starts.

Moore said it will shorten the already quick response time to incidents on school grounds.

The Crisis Go App describes the program as a way to take emergency responce plans out of three-ring binders and put them onto smart phones , iPads and desktop computers.

The program sends alerts to first responders, provides checklists and evacuation maps. It also allows video communication that is recorged on a server.

It will be used by employees at first.

Moore said insurance will pick up the pilot programs tab at no cost to the district. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


