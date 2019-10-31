Yuba City man sentenced to probation, community service in fatal crash at Oceano Dunes

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A man from Yuba City who crashed into and killed an ATV rider at the Oceano Dunes earlier this year will spend two days in jail and three years on probation.

Oscar Renteria Corchado, 34, was arrested for the death of 37-year-old Shawn Joseph Imlig of Brentwood on June 27.

Corchado was driving an off-road vehicle that crashed into Imlig, who was riding an ATV.

Corchado's vehicle went airborne going up a dune and struck Imlig in the head. Imlig died at the scene.

Primary collision factors include driving under the influence and speed, according to California State Parks. Corchado was arrested but was never formally charged for DUI.

On Thursday he was sentenced to spend two days in jail and be placed on probation for three years. In addition, he will have to serve 300 hours of community service and pay a fine.

Corchado will also likely be ordered to pay restitution. The amount he will be ordered to pay will be determined at a hearing on January 23.