Crime

Woman hit by car in Ventura dies of her injuries, suspect still wanted

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:39 PM PDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 04:39 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - The victim of a hit-and-run crash in Ventura has died as a result of her injuries.

The woman was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Thompson Boulevard, west of Kalorama Street late Thursday night.

She was crossing the road when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the woman. 

Ventura Police Department has released a description of the suspect vehicle and are hoping the public can help locate the person who hit the woman. 

The vehicle is described as a white 1997-2002 Ford Econoline panel van. The van will have damage to the front left corner. 

Below is a photo of the make and model believed to be the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Ventura Police Officer Bevan at 805-339-4447.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


