Woman hit by car in Ventura dies of her injuries, suspect still wanted
VENTURA, Calif. - The victim of a hit-and-run crash in Ventura has died as a result of her injuries.
The woman was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Thompson Boulevard, west of Kalorama Street late Thursday night.
She was crossing the road when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the woman.
Ventura Police Department has released a description of the suspect vehicle and are hoping the public can help locate the person who hit the woman.
The vehicle is described as a white 1997-2002 Ford Econoline panel van. The van will have damage to the front left corner.
Below is a photo of the make and model believed to be the suspect vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Ventura Police Officer Bevan at 805-339-4447.