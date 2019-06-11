Woman charged with the murder of Eldri Jauch in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police have charged Melissa Martin with murder.

74-year-old Eldri Jauch was reported missing last week.

Police say on Saturday they received information that helped them locate Jauch. They say she was found dead in an apartment belonging to Melissa Martin.

Detectives found Martin in the Buellton/Santa Ynez area.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Martin stepped out of her resident and was taken into custody, police said.

She was taken to the Lompoc Police Department and booked on the charge of murder.