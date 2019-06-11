Crime

Woman charged with the murder of Eldri Jauch in Lompoc

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 07:16 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 07:37 PM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police have charged Melissa Martin with murder. 

74-year-old Eldri Jauch was reported missing last week. 

Police say on Saturday they received information that helped them locate Jauch. They say she was found dead in an apartment belonging to Melissa Martin. 

Detectives found Martin in the Buellton/Santa Ynez area. 

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Martin stepped out of her resident and was taken into custody, police said. 

She was taken to the Lompoc Police Department and booked on the charge of murder. 


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years