Crime

Woman arrested after vehicle pursuit in Venutura County

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:31 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:32 PM PDT

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman following a vehicle pursuit in Santa Paula Thursday, May 30. 

At around 1 pm. Thursday, a sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly westbound on Telegraph Road and Wells Road and tried to stop the vehicle. 

The driver, identified as Christie Wilson, 38, did not stop and the deputy engaged in a pursuit. 

Wilson was eventually pursued by more Fillmore deputies. Authorities also learned that she had been involved in another vehicle pursuit with the Santa Paula Police Department for an outstanding felony warrant. 

The Sheriff’s Aviation Unit responded to help with the chase.

Eventually, the chase was called off because of Wilson's speed and recklessness.

Her vehicle was later found abandoned at a ranch home on South Mountain Road in Fillmore.

Deputies and a sheriff’s dog searched the area for Wilson and learned a ranch truck had been stolen from a nearby worker.

Deputies did not find Wilson at the time and believed that she had fled the area in the stolen ranch truck.

Patrol deputies and detectives from the Santa Paula Police Department and Fillmore Police Department responded to Wilson’s residence in Santa Paula on Friday and found her hiding inside.

Wilson was then arrested. 

The ranch truck believed to have been stolen by Wilson has not been found. 

