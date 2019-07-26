Woman accused of trying to kill Oxnard man in Thousand Oaks hotel

Celebration Ferguson, 26, of Los Angeles. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A Los Angeles woman was arrested Monday after Ventura County Sheriff's deputies say she tried to kill a man inside a Thousand Oaks hotel.

At around 2:30 a.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies responded to The Premier Inns in Thousand Oaks for a call of possible domestic violence. A witness reported seeing two hotel guests involved in an altercation.

One of the guests, Celebration Ferguson, 26, of Los Angeles was reportedly heard yelling at a 63-year-old Oxnard man, threatening to kill him.

Deputies witnessed an altercation between Ferguson and the man and intervened. They were able to separate the two people and conduct an investigation. After interviews and collection of evidence, Ferguson was arrested, accused of trying to strangle the victim while threatening to kill him.

Ferguson was booked into the pre-trial detention facility on a $500,000 bail. She faces possible charges for attempted murder.