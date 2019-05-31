Crime

Law enforcement officials arrest wanted felon Thursday night

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:10 PM PDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 01:07 AM PDT

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - UPDATE: (May 31, 2019, 1:00 A.M) 

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Deputies have arrested Daniel Jay Romo. 

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday night in the rural area of Whitley Garden in Paso Robles. 

Romo was wanted on a felony warrant. He led authorities on a pursuit Tuesday night before running across Highway 101 to escape them.

 

ORIGINAL STORY (05/28/19) : On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office assisted County Probation Officers with a search in the Templeton area for a suspect who was wanted on a felony warrant.

The search began after Probation Officers spotted Daniel Jay Romo, 25, near Bennett Way in Templeton.

Romo ran across Highway 101 into the area near Templeton Middle School. He was then spotted holding a knife to his throat and was considered to be suicidal.

As a precaution, a reverse 911 call was sent out to residents in that area to stay inside while the search was being conducted.

Sheriff's Deputies, Probation Officers, CHP K9's, and a CHP helicopter assisted with the search.

A thorough search was conducted but Romo was not located. Romo is 5'-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress shirt, dark jeans and sunglasses. He has visible tattoos on his face and neck. He is not considered a danger to the public.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US

Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas
UK Ministry of Defence via CNN

Hurricane Dorian ravages the Bahamas

Beyonce through the years
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Beyonce through the years

Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers

On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Best and worst markets for first-time homebuyers
Jerry Freeman/CNN

Best and worst markets for first-time homebuyers

On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

Celebrities with September birthdays
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Celebrities with September birthdays

10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

World's safest cities
Pixabay

World's safest cities

Famous mothers of twins
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Famous mothers of twins

On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30