Law enforcement officials arrest wanted felon Thursday night

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - UPDATE: (May 31, 2019, 1:00 A.M)

San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Deputies have arrested Daniel Jay Romo.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday night in the rural area of Whitley Garden in Paso Robles.

Romo was wanted on a felony warrant. He led authorities on a pursuit Tuesday night before running across Highway 101 to escape them.

ORIGINAL STORY (05/28/19) : On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office assisted County Probation Officers with a search in the Templeton area for a suspect who was wanted on a felony warrant.

The search began after Probation Officers spotted Daniel Jay Romo, 25, near Bennett Way in Templeton.

Romo ran across Highway 101 into the area near Templeton Middle School. He was then spotted holding a knife to his throat and was considered to be suicidal.

As a precaution, a reverse 911 call was sent out to residents in that area to stay inside while the search was being conducted.

Sheriff's Deputies, Probation Officers, CHP K9's, and a CHP helicopter assisted with the search.

A thorough search was conducted but Romo was not located. Romo is 5'-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress shirt, dark jeans and sunglasses. He has visible tattoos on his face and neck. He is not considered a danger to the public.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.