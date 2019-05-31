Crime

Wanted felon found and arrested in San luis Obispo County

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:11 PM PDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:11 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has arrested a wanted felon after he was spotted in Whitley Gardens on Thursday.

A Sheriff's K9 Deputy responded to the scene near the area of Grace Drive and Ross Drive at around 7 p.m. after a report that the wanted felon was spotted there. 

25-year-old Daniel Ray Romo of Paso Robles was spotted near Templeton Middle School after he fled from Sheriff's Deputies and County Probation Officers on Tuesday. 

Romo fled again after the K9 deputy arrived near the area where he was suspected of hiding out.

County Probation Officers as well as more Sheriff's deputies, and a CHP helicopter immediately responded and Romo was found near the 500 block of N. Almond Drive and taken into custody.

The wanted felon was booked into County Jail. 

The Sheriff's Office credits and gives thanks to the public for getting involved and helping deputies with this case which ultimately led to Romo's arrest. 

