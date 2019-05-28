Virtual kidnap scammers target Buellton woman

BUELLTON, Calif. - A terrifying ordeal for a Santa Barbara County family stands as a reminder to not always believe the person on the other end of your phone.

It happened to a woman in Buellton who received a kidnap-for-ransom threat over the phone.

Sheriff's officials call it a 'virtual kidnapping scam.'

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials confirm that the woman was told that her daughter witnessed a murder, had been kidnapped, and would be hurt her if the woman did not wire $5,000 through Western Union.

Authorities say a relative immediately contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were able to track down the unwitting daughter, who was safe and sound. No money was lost.

Sheriff's officials say if you receive a call like that and suspect it is a scam, hang up the phone and contact family members immediately and notify law enforcement.

