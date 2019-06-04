Violent late night attack in Goleta under investigation

Law enforcement investigating violent attack in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is investigating a violent attack in Goleta that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The attack on Magnolia Avenue just north of Hollister Avenue happened in the early morning hours on Sunday. Law enforcement has yet to release an update on the victim's condition or any additional information.

Neighbors say law enforcement shut down the block for hours early Sunday as detectives investigated the scene. An employee at the convenience store near the scene shared a photo with NewsChannel 3 that shows dried blood smeared across the sidewalk in front of the store.

That area of sidewalk has since been cleaned, but a long trail of dried blood was still visible Monday on the sidewalk on the west side of Magnolia.

Another employee at the convenience store said he was sleeping in the building and went to begin preparing the store to open around 4 a.m. Sunday when he saw law enforcement outside. He says he was told to stay inside the building as the investigation continued.

Several neighbors told NewsChannel 3 that they heard the attack was a stabbing. That has not been confirmed.

One neighbor said he heard screaming in the early morning hours.

A man that lives on the block who wishes to remain anonymous said he was returning home around 6 a.m. Sunday when he saw the street was shut down by law enforcement.

"I got home early in the morning," he said. "Just saw the place roped off… I don't know. Something bad happened."

He said the attack makes him concerned for his neighborhood's safety.

"There's kids over here, there's a lot of people," he said. "Some of us, unfortunately, could be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

He's thankful he wasn't in that position this time.

"I was just fortunate," he said. "Fortunate. That's all. That's how it is, really. Just fortunate I wasn't walking down the street at that time. And that's not a good feeling."