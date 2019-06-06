Ventura police looking for man who exposed himself to girl who was walking to school

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department is looking for a man wanted on a report of indecent exposure.

At around 8 a.m. Thursday, a 14-year-old girl was walking to school on the 1600 block of Main Street.

Police say a man called the girl over to his vehicle, and when she looked inside, she saw that he was "involved in lewd conduct."

The girl ran away and the man drove off. Ventura police officers responded to the area but no arrest was made.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s wearing dark clothing and driving a white compact vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4416.