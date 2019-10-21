Crime

Ventura Police investigate apparent drive-by shooting

VENTURA, Calif. -  Ventura Police Department responded to numerous emergency calls regarding a shooting Sunday night. 

Officers arrived at the scene at 10:30 pm on the 700 block of Riverside Street and found a 16-year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The officers immediately provided first aid and transported the victim to a local hospital with the help of Ventura City Firefighters and AMR paramedics. 

As officer investigated, they found out that the crime appeared to have been a drive-by shooting. They say the victim was standing outside an apartment complex at the time multiple gunshots were fired from a car. 

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time  No further information was given. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Cain at 805-339-4488

