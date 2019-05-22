Ventura police arrest three suspects in connection to stolen vehicle

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Matthew Yanez, Dillon Webb and Alma Beltran. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

VENTURA, Calif. - Three people were arrested Monday in connection to a vehicle that was stolen out of Ventura.

On Monday at around 7:45 p.m., a Ventura police detective located a parked vehicle which he knew had been reported stolen out of Ventura with three people inside.

Additional officers responded the three people were removed from the vehicle and detained.

The three were identified as Matthew Yanez, 25, of Oxnard, Dillon Webb, 20, of Ventura and Alma Beltran, 28, of Ventura.

Yanez was arrested in connection to the stolen vehicle as well as a warrant from outside Ventura County. He has prior convictions for theft, possession of stolen property, giving false information to an officer and vandalism.

Webb was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled substance. He has previous convictions for drug charges and revisiting arrest.

Beltran was arrested for several warrants. She has several pending cases for petty theft, possession of a controlled substance and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.