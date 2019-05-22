Crime

Ventura police arrest three suspects in connection to stolen vehicle

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 03:43 PM PDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 03:43 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - Three people were arrested Monday in connection to a vehicle that was stolen out of Ventura.

On Monday at around 7:45 p.m., a Ventura police detective located a parked vehicle which he knew had been reported stolen out of Ventura with three people inside.

Additional officers responded the three people were removed from the vehicle and detained. 

The three were identified as Matthew Yanez, 25, of Oxnard, Dillon Webb, 20, of Ventura and Alma Beltran, 28, of Ventura.

Yanez was arrested in connection to the stolen vehicle as well as a warrant from outside Ventura County. He has prior convictions for theft, possession of stolen property, giving false information to an officer and vandalism. 

Webb was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled substance. He has previous convictions for drug charges and revisiting arrest.

Beltran was arrested for several warrants. She has several pending cases for petty theft, possession of a controlled substance and for being under the influence of a controlled substance. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time

Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Mexico City's extreme air pollution, in photos
Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico City's extreme air pollution, in photos

Most popular baby names of 2018

Most popular baby names of 2018

On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Top 10 stand-up comedians of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Image

Top 10 stand-up comedians of all time