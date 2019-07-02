Ventura man passes out in drive-thru, arrested for drugs and concealed weapon

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura man is facing drug and weapons charges after he was found passed out in his car in a restaurant drive-thru Monday night.

According to the Ventura Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a person passed out behind the wheel of a car in a restaurant drive-thru in the 2300 block of Thompson Boulevard just before 11:00 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they contacted the suspect who was still passed out. A DUI investigation followed and the suspect was arrested. Ventura County Animal Control was then called to take possession of a 'vicious' dog inside the car. After the dog was removed, officers searched the suspect's car and found a concealed handgun, methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Robert Gray of Ventura. He was arrested and is now facing drug and weapons charges, police said.