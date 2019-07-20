Crime

Ventura man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teen girl

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 05:11 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 05:11 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura man was arrested Thursday after a 13-year-old girl accused him of sexual assault.

On July 12, a 13-year-old girl told Ventura police that she was sexually assaulted by Wade Allen Austin, 26, inside a camping trailer in Ventura.

Ventura police detectives took over the investigation and arrested Austin on the 2900 block of Johnson Drive on Thursday.

Austin was found to also be in possession of "usable quantities" of cocaine and ecstasy. 

Austin faces possible charges for lewd acts with a child and narcotics possession as well as an outstanding warrant for DUI. 

Ventura police are seeking any other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Alyse Quiroz at 805-339-4413.

