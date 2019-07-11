Ventura DA announces LA special victims detective pleads guilty to child molestation

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective has pled guilty to child molestation.

46-year-old Neil David Kimball pled guilty a lewd act with a child and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Kimball who was a part of the Special Victim's Bureau met the 15-year-old victim while he was investigating her case when she reported being a victim of another sexual assault.

Kimball befriended the victim and later sexually assaulted her.

His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on August 8 at the Ventura County Superior Court.