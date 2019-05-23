Ventura County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects who robbed marijuana dispensary

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Two suspects are wanted in connection to a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Ojai. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

OJAI, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who robbed a marijuana dispensary in Ojai.

It happened at a dispensary on the 400 block of Bryant Circle on April 25.

At around 4 a.m., two men entered the building by smashing the glass on the bottom portion of the business' front door. The two men took several iPads and some marijuana samples that were on display and then fled on foot.

The first suspect is a black man, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark low top shoes and light colored gloves.

The second suspect is a black man standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black socks and black and red sandals.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Ojai police detectives at 805-477-7042.

Video of the incident as captured by security footage is below: