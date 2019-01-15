Crime

Ventura County issues evacuation orders

Voluntary Evacs: La Conchita and City of Ventura

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 10:57 AM PST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 12:38 PM PST

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - East Ojai, The City of Ventura, La Conchita, are under voluntary evacuation orders Tuesday morning.

This is due to the rising threat of mud and debris flows in or near recent burn scar areas.

Mandatory Evacuation Zones are further south including Matilija/Wheeler Springs/North Folk (along Osos Road), residents east of Highway 33-Casistas Springs, Bell Canyon (Entire Community), Oak Park, the unincorporated area of Thousand Oaks, Sage Mountain Senior Living Facility, and the Malibu-Ventura-Los Angeles County Line.

According to the National Weather Service, rain totals are expected to range from 3" to 6" along the coast to more than 6" in the mountains north of Ojai.

The Thomas Fire Burn Area debris threhold is 0.75" per hour. The threshold for the Woolsey Fire Burn Area is .50" per hour. Mud/debris flows occur when hourly rainfall totals exceed this limit.

The American Red Cross of Ventura County will be opening shelters for residents ordered to evacuate due to heavy rais and the risk of debris flows. 

Red Cross Shelters:

  • Ventura College - 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura
  • Nordhoff High School - 1401 Maricopa Highway, Ojai

You can find more information by visiting Ventura County's Emergency Information Page.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


