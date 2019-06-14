Ventura County DA charges message therapist with felony sexual assault charges

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Anthony Wearing, 29, of Ventura. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a massage therapist was charged with felony sexual assault charges.

Anthony Wearing, 29, of Oxnard has been charged with felony digital penetration and sexual battery by restraint after allegedly sexually assaulting a client at Massage Envy in Ventura.

Wearing had been employed at Massage Envy for about one week at the time of the incident, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Wearing also worked as a massage therapist in the Sacramento area as well as a massage therapist at a Massage Envy in Hermosa Beach.

The Ventura Police Department investigated this case.

Wearing was arraigned on these charges Wednesday and his bail is set at $100,000.

Early disposition conference for this case is set for June 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Ventura County Superior Court.

The Ventura Police Department encourages anyone else who may have been victimized by Wearing to contact Detective Alyse Quiroz at 805-339-4413.