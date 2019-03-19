Vandalism at Santa Maria Rescue Mission impacts service to community

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Tires were slashed on a Santa Maria Rescue Mission vehicle last week. (Patricia Martellotti/KEYT)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Tires were slashed on a Santa Maria Rescue Mission vehicle last week. (Patricia Martellotti/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Several vans were vandalized at the Santa Maria Central Coast Rescue Mission on Thursday.

Director Jon Bronkowski of the rescue mission says the tires were just purchased a few days ago.

“We just put on these new tires on Tuesday. Then they were slashed Thursday morning,” Bronkowski said. “This means it's going to be a little bit harder to transport our men. Work therapy is going to be thrown off and getting to outreach is going to be more of a challenge.”

Bronkowski said while a few slashed tires may seem like a minor vandalism to some, it really impacts the community in a deeper way.

"We're going to be serving fewer people. $1,000 ends up being about two weeks worth of food here at the central coast rescue mission,” Bronkowksi said.

Gary Allen, a mentor to the recovery program, said the rescue mission helped get him back on his feet. His reaction to the vandalism hit close to home.

“These are God's vans, you know. So I take it personally,” Allen said.

While Bronkowski knows this was a setback, he said he's confident the rescue mission will pull through with the support of the community.