Unusual twist in getaway leads to arrest of a Santa Barbara vehicle theft suspect

Police say he tried to get a second vehicle

Posted: May 28, 2019 07:31 PM PDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 01:15 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A car theft suspect has been arrested and the vehicle recovered after a strange twist in developments once the vehicle was taken.

Santa Barbara police say they responded to a stolen landscaping truck used for tree trimming operations on Yanonali Street and were taking a report on the vehicle.

That's when another call came out about a suspicious man next to a truck trying to obtain a car from a citizen on Coast Village Road.

That driver said no and called police.

Sgt. Rashun Drayton said, "That subject matched the description of the vehicle theft suspect and he was trying to get into her vehicle. So she declined."

He says police recognized the suspect's description as they were responding. 

"Officers saw the vehicle traveling toward the freeway on Coast Village Road," Drayton said.

It was pulled over as it was entering the freeway southbound at Olive Mill Road. 

The driver was arrested. His name has not been released.

A dog was inside and turned over to animal control.

