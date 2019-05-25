Two vans stolen from Atascadero Unified School District

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Two vans were reported stolen from the Atascadero Unified School District Friday morning.

Atascadero police responded to the school district's transportation center at 5355 Portero Road just after 5:30 a.m.

School district employees called police after discovering someone had broken into one of the buildings and stole two of the district's vehicles.

Atascadero Police Department and the Atascadero Unified School District are working together to locate the vehicles.

The vehicles are a white 2015 Ford F550 Box Van and a white 2003 Ford E350 Passenger Van with Atascadero Unified School District decals on the driver and passenger doors.

Anyone with information about the vehicles should contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.