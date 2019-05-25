Crime

Two vans stolen from Atascadero Unified School District

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 05:05 PM PDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 05:09 PM PDT

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Two vans were reported stolen from the Atascadero Unified School District Friday morning.

Atascadero police responded to the school district's transportation center at 5355 Portero Road just after 5:30 a.m.

School district employees called police after discovering someone had broken into one of the buildings and stole two of the district's vehicles.

Atascadero Police Department and the Atascadero Unified School District are working together to locate the vehicles.

The vehicles are a white 2015 Ford F550 Box Van and a white 2003 Ford E350 Passenger Van with Atascadero Unified School District decals on the driver and passenger doors.

Anyone with information about the vehicles should contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Notable recalls of 2019
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers