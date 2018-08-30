Two teens arrested following an attempted murder in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - A teen is in critical condition after being stabbed in Lompoc late Wednesday afternoon.

Lompoc police said they received a report of a stabbing at the Lompoc Gardens in the 500 block of North I Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police said officers quickly located the teen victim and began giving that person medical aid. The victim was airlifted to the hospital, and as of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was listed in critical condition.

While responding to the area of the crime, an officer noticed two teenage boys panting and leaving the area quickly, according to authorities. The Lompoc Police Department says the officer "initiated contact with the two subjects and located evidence related to the crime."

Eventually, investigators found more evidence linking these two teen suspects to the stabbing, police say.

Both suspects are being charged with Attempted Murder and other charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-875-8120.