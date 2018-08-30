SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Two teens arrested following an attempted murder in Lompoc

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 09:32 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 10:37 AM PDT

LOMPOC, Calif. - A teen is in critical condition after being stabbed in Lompoc late Wednesday afternoon.

Lompoc police said they received a report of a stabbing at the Lompoc Gardens in the 500 block of North I Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police said officers quickly located the teen victim and began giving that person medical aid. The victim was airlifted to the hospital, and as of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was listed in critical condition.

While responding to the area of the crime, an officer noticed two teenage boys panting and leaving the area quickly, according to authorities. The Lompoc Police Department says the officer "initiated contact with the two subjects and located evidence related to the crime."

Eventually, investigators found more evidence linking these two teen suspects to the stabbing, police say.

Both suspects are being charged with Attempted Murder and other charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-875-8120.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29