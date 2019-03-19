Two suspected meth dealers arrested in Santa Maria

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 57-year-old Arturo Cardenas and 55-year-old Sheila Cardenas, both of Santa Maria. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested two people on Monday on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine.

At around 7 a.m., members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of N. Broadway in Santa Maria.

According to a press release, detectives seized more than nine ounces of suspected methamphetamine packaged in half ounce bundles and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Santa Maria residents Arturo Cardenas, 57, and his wife, Sheila Cardenas, 55, were arrested for possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of sales. They were both booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

They are each being held on $30,000 bail which can only be posted if proof is provided that money was legally obtained.