Crime

Two suspected meth dealers arrested in Santa Maria

By:

Posted: Mar 18, 2019 05:11 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 18, 2019 05:11 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested two people on Monday on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine.

At around 7 a.m., members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of N. Broadway in Santa Maria.

According to a press release, detectives seized more than nine ounces of suspected methamphetamine packaged in half ounce bundles and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Santa Maria residents Arturo Cardenas, 57, and his wife, Sheila Cardenas, 55, were arrested for possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of sales. They were both booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.  

They are each being held on $30,000 bail which can only be posted if proof is provided that money was legally obtained.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age

World's most powerful women
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

World's most powerful women

On this day: March 19
Bernd.Brincken via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 19

10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

2019's most exciting cities in the world
Pixabay

2019's most exciting cities in the world

Notable deaths of 2019
David Livingston/Getty Images for NAMM

Notable deaths of 2019

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories
iStock / MartiSaiz

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories

On this day: March 18
2008 Getty Images

On this day: March 18

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: March 17
Hubert Long via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 17

On this day: March 16
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Night Vision

On this day: March 16

Mosques targeted in deadly New Zealand mass shooting
Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Mosques targeted in deadly New Zealand mass shooting

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish celebrities
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish celebrities

On this day: March 15
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: March 15

St. Patrick's Day by the numbers
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

St. Patrick's Day by the numbers

College admissions scheme: Major players
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

College admissions scheme: Major players