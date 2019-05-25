Crime

Two stolen Atascadero school district vehicles have been found following burglary

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 01:29 PM PDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 01:31 PM PDT

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Two Atascadero Unified School District vehicles stolen on Friday have been found.

The Atascadero Police Department were able to locate the vehicles within three hours of the information being sent out.

Someone had seen the press release about the burglary of the Atascadero Unified School District's Transportation Center located at 5355 Portrero Rd. early Friday morning.

The person called the principal of San Gabriel Elementary with information on the theft. The school district then contacted police at around 8 p.m.

The two stolen vehicles were a 2015 Ford F550 white Box Van and a 2003 Ford E350 white Passenger Van both found at Hope Lutheran Church. 

Detectives are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the police department at 805-461-5051 or Lieutenant Jason Carr at 805-470-3228.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

On this day: May 26
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: May 26

On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Notable recalls of 2019
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21