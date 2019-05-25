Two stolen Atascadero school district vehicles have been found following burglary

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Two Atascadero Unified School District vehicles stolen on Friday have been found.

The Atascadero Police Department were able to locate the vehicles within three hours of the information being sent out.

Someone had seen the press release about the burglary of the Atascadero Unified School District's Transportation Center located at 5355 Portrero Rd. early Friday morning.

The person called the principal of San Gabriel Elementary with information on the theft. The school district then contacted police at around 8 p.m.

The two stolen vehicles were a 2015 Ford F550 white Box Van and a 2003 Ford E350 white Passenger Van both found at Hope Lutheran Church.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the police department at 805-461-5051 or Lieutenant Jason Carr at 805-470-3228.